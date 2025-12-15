Last-Ditch Court Bid to Halt Bill 7



A last-minute legal effort to stop the controversial Bill 7 will be heard today as the Constitutional Court of Zambia convenes to consider an application that could halt the bill’s progress.





Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda C. Kasonde announced that the matter will be argued in open court this morning, describing the application as one with the potential to stop Bill 7 “in its tracks.”



The hearing is scheduled for 11:00 hours in Court 2 at the Supreme Court Building, and members of the public have been invited to attend.





Ms Kasonde has also called on Zambians to pray for justice to prevail as the court considers the application, underscoring the significance of the case amid heightened national debate over Bill 7.



©️ KUMWESU | December 15, 2025