LAST GASP APPEAL TO THE LUNGU FAMILY- Dr Nevers Mumba

LAST GASP APPEAL TO THE LUNGU FAMILY:



By Dr Nevers Mumba



Dear Family of 6th Republican President of Zambia, the Lungu family.





On this blessed Sunday afternoon, the people of Zambia from all walks of life are still pleading with you, in God’s name, not to proceed with your earlier decision to bury 6th Republican President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu outside the country of his ancestors, Zambia.





As a people, we have always resolved our national conflicts through dialogue as a Christian Nation and it is still not too late for this issue to he resolved aroundthe table.





Please bring back the mortal remains of the president back to the land of his birth. The land that gave him the privileged honor of being President. The Land that he died fighting for.





There is no justification whatsoever for going ahead to commit this permanent breach against his legacy, that of the Lungu family and that of Zambia as well. This will amount to betrayal of his legacy no doubt.





Let us use this window to invoke God’s grace to reason together as a people. Let us not “waste” this loss by demonizing it. But let us use it to unite us and bring full reconciliation in the nation. Let us not miss this opportunity for the healing of our land.





Zambia stands ready with bated breath to see the Lungu family head back home with the remains of our President.





He was free born. Loved by many Zambians and should not be buried as a refugee on foreign soil. There is no hostility against his return but only love and high expectation.



I beg of you. We beg of you.



Pastor Nevers Sekwila Mumba