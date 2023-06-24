Lastest Transfer Update: Rice, Salah, Klopp, Lukaku, Mount, Ward-Prowse…

Arsenal

England midfielder Declan Rice remains keen to join Arsenal despite Manchester City planning to enter the race and the Treble winners also being able to meet the £100m asking price.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes England midfielder Declan Rice is the club’s future captain and the Gunners are preparing a third offer closer to West Ham’s demands.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is open to a move to Juventus, who have a three-year contract ready for the Ghana international.

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has approved a potential move to Juventus, expected to turn down offers from Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea

AC Milan is hoping to beat arch-rivals Inter to the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, despite the Belgium forward spending last season on loan with the Champions League finalists.

Manchester United have found a middle ground with Chelsea over a deal for England midfielder Mason Mount, with the close to a £60m move

Chelsea and Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta is a target for Inter Milan.

Fulham

Fulham is leading the race for Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse is open to a move to Craven Cottage following Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is considering a “lucrative offer” to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Marseille is interested in Fulham defender Antonee Robinson but faces competition from Manchester City, AC Milan, and Inter Milan for the United States international.

Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the next marquee signing being targeted by the Saudi Pro League after the arrivals of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has ruled out the Liverpool head coach leaving Anfield to replace Hansi Flick as Germany’s national team boss.

Manchester City

Bayern Munich is willing to offer a two-year deal to Manchester City and England right-back Kyle Walker.

The Bundesliga side is also keen on Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer, as Dortmund seeks a replacement for Jude Bellingham.

PSG

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has told Paris-St Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, he deserves “a real winning project'”.

France forward Marcus Thuram has told PSG that he will not be joining them on a free transfer this summer.

Tottenham

Tottenham has emerged as the frontrunner to sign Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison.

Manchester United

Manchester United have offered Jose Mourinho’s Roma the chance to sign Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid is monitoring Fenerbahce teenager Arda Guler, who has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’.