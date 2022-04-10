MWANGO SATA DIES

LATE former president Michael Sata’s son, Mwango, has died.

Mwango was also former Ipusukilo Ward Councillor.

His death was announced by his sister, Fabiola Kabuswe Sata.

Christopher Kang’ombe Writes:

DEATH NOTICE

REST IN PEACE MWANGO C. SATA

Sad day for the Sata family, our party and the nation following the passing on of immediate past PF Councillor for Ipusukilo Ward Mwango C. Sata in India.

I had the privilege of working with him between 2016 and 2021 as Mayor of Kitwe.

Until his death, he was treasurer for the PF executive committee at district level

Our prayers are with the Sata family during this challenging time as we join in mourning our dear friend Bashi Lombe.

Christopher Kang’ombe

PF National Youth Chairman

10.04.2022