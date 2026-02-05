LATE PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU NEVER WANTED BRIAN MUNDUBILE AS HIS SUCCESSOR





As Zambia edges closer to the 2026 General Election, renewed debate has emerged within the Patriotic Front (PF) over who the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu intended to groom as the party’s presidential candidate—his so-called “Plan B”—in the event that he was barred from contesting.





The definitive truth may never be fully established. However, accounts from individuals who were close to the late President suggest a narrative that differs sharply from the version now being advanced by some factions within the PF.





At one point, Brian Mundubile was indeed considered among those who could potentially assume the leadership of the party following President Lungu’s anticipated retirement from active politics. The idea initially appeared attractive. Mundubile was viewed as politically experienced, and respected independent voices consulted by President Lungu—including Brebner Changala— supported the notion.





However, President Lungu was known for being meticulous and deliberate in matters of succession. Rather than rushing the process, he took time to assess the character, loyalty, and judgment of those under consideration. It was during this period of closer scrutiny that serious doubts about Mundubile emerged.





According to sources familiar with the matter, President Lungu became convinced that Mundubile could not be trusted. Mundubile was willing to trade sensitive political information that could have jeopardized President Lungu’s political future in exchange for relief from prosecution linked to multiple government contracts awarded to his companies during his tenure as Minister for Northern Province.



These developments marked a decisive turning point. Trust between the two men collapsed, and efforts at reconciliation were undermined by what the late President interpreted as arrogance and a complete lack of remorse on Mundubile’s part.





Matters deteriorated further when Mundubile was linked to a series of disparaging posts directed at President Lungu via the Munyaule Facebook page, operated through Chanda Nonde. The sustained online attacks, viewed as deeply disrespectful, reportedly convinced President Lungu that Mundubile lacked both loyalty and the temperament required to lead the country’s largest opposition party.





Consequently, President Lungu distanced himself from Mundubile. Observers at the time noted that Mundubile’s access to President Lungu’s Ibex Hill residence became restricted. The same limitations applied to Chris Zumani Zimba, who had earlier fallen out of favor after advising President Lungu to concede defeat following the 2021 general elections—an incident that nearly turned violent, involving then State House Aide-de-Camp Chisanga Chanda.





To this day, relations between Zumani Zimba and Chisanga Chanda remain strained. It is, therefore, not surprising to some observers that Mundubile and Zumani Zimba now find themselves aligned, bound by shared political grievances and mutual interests.





In the interest of allowing readers to reflect and draw their own conclusions, this article ends here. A follow-up piece will delve deeper into unresolved questions surrounding these events.





For now, one question remains unavoidable: have you ever wondered why Brian Mundubile has never been arrested in connection with the Munyaule case?



By Augustine Chewe, Freelance Journalist



Ilelanga News. February 04, 2026.