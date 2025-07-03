“Lately, there have not been any negotiations with the government”- Makebi Zulu

Flip-Flopping Took Centre Stage



Lusaka | July 3, 2025



Late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s family spokesperson, Makebi Zulu, has refuted claims that meaningful negotiations have recently occurred between the family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Zambian government.





He states that in the past negotiations authorities repeatedly shifted their positions on key issues, making it difficult to reach a lasting agreement.





Speaking live on SABC, Mr. Zulu began by extending condolences to the people of South Africa following the reported death of former Deputy President David Mabuza. He then addressed the ongoing impasse surrounding the burial of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, which has become a subject of national concern.





“Lately, there have not been any negotiations with the government,” Zulu stated.



“You may be aware that President Lungu passed on the 5th of June, and from the 6th of June, we engaged in conversations with the government. But every time we thought we had found common ground, the government changed its position on matters that were of concern to the family and indeed, issues that were of concern to the deceased himself before he died.”





Mr. Zulu emphasized that while the family initially entered the talks in good faith, they were left increasingly frustrated.



“The problem we had was the government repeatedly shifting goalposts. Agreements would be made, only to be unmade the next day. This not only dishonors the memory of President Lungu, but it also puts the family in a very difficult position,” he said.





The revelation comes at a time when public anxiety and political tension continue to mount over the unresolved burial arrangements for the late former Head of State. President Lungu’s legacy, both contested and revered in various circles, remains central to the debate over how and where he should be laid to rest.





While government officials have maintained that they are open to dialogue, Mr. Zulu insists that the family has yet to see genuine efforts or consistent engagement to bring the matter to a dignified conclusion.





Mr. Zulu’s comments are expected to add pressure on President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration to demonstrate greater transparency, sensitivity, and resolve in dealing with the matter.