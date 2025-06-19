LAURA MITI CALLS FOR END TO NATIONAL MOURNING AS NKHOMA OPPOSES BURYING ECL IN SOUTH AFRICA





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Civil rights activist Laura Miti has urged the government to lift the ongoing national mourning period for the late former President Edgar Lungu, citing the family’s decision to suspend the repatriation and burial process.





Ms Miti argued that continuing with national mourning in the absence of a finalized funeral plan is premature.





She advised that a day of mourning should only be declared once consensus is reached between the government and the Lungu family.





Her comments follow allegations from the Lungu family accusing government of violating prior funeral arrangements, resulting in a standoff over the former president’s final rites.





Meanwhile, youth advocate Daniel Nkhoma has dismissed suggestions that the late president be buried in South Africa, calling the proposal unfortunate and inappropriate.