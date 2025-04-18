Laura Miti Criticizes Timing of Constitution Amendments, Calls for Inclusive Dialogue



Renowned human rights defender and Executive Director of the Alliance for Community Action, Laura Miti, has expressed deep concern over the timing and nature of the proposed constitutional amendments, warning that the process risks undermining democratic integrity if rushed ahead of the 2026 general elections.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Unpacked, Miti criticized the government’s decision to initiate constitutional reforms during what she described as a politically charged period.



“The country is now entering the electoral season, and as we know, we’re never at our wisest or most sober during this time,” Miti said. “A constitution requires sober discussion, not rushed decisions under the pressure of political timelines.”

She emphasized that while constitutional reform is necessary, it should not be tied to electoral deadlines. Miti argued that meaningful amendments require adequate time for consensus-building and public participation.



“I would have wished that, if an amendment process is to start, it should certainly not be linked to the next elections,” she stated.



Among her specific concerns was the proposed reduction in experience required for the position of Secretary to the Cabinet a role she described as one of the most senior and consequential in the public service.



“Why are we reducing the quality of people eligible for such a senior role? It makes no sense to lower the standards for a position that is vital to national administration,” Miti questioned.



She also took issue with the possibility of determining the number of nominated Members of Parliament through an Act of Parliament rather than enshrining it in the Constitution.



“We’ve heard reports that the President admitted it was a mistake and I certainly hope so. The number of MPs should remain in the Constitution, not be left to ordinary legislation,” she said.



Miti further criticized the government’s approach to the reform process, accusing it of sidelining the general public and civil society.



“The government’s role is to facilitate the process, not to drive it. It is just one stakeholder in this nation. Facilitating dialogue, allocating resources, and ensuring inclusivity that’s their job. But dictating what should be in the Constitution is not,” she asserted.



Her comments come amid growing public debate about the legitimacy and transparency of the constitutional reform process, with civil society organizations urging the government to allow for broader participation and to postpone the amendments until after the elections.



As the country inches closer to the polls, observers warn that hurried constitutional changes may lead to long-term legal and political consequences if not handled with caution and inclusivity.



April 17, 2025

By Sarah N. Mabuku & Edwin Daka

©️ KUMWESU