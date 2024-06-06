Laura Miti is not Fit to tie the Shoelaces of Princess Kasune Zulu- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Laura Miti is not Fit to tie the Shoelaces of Princess Kasune Zulu

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I don’t know where both President Hakainde Hichilema and Laura Miti were in 2003, but I know where Princess Kasune Zulu was when USA President George W Bush was fêting and appreciating her world-wide work at the White House in Washington.

I was therefore shocked by the lashing and immature criticism from civil activist, Laura Miti, lampooning the appointment of Princess Kasune Zulu as Justice Minister.

Let’s take a brief check of Princess Kasune Zulu. She has a worldwide best seller book; Warrior Princess:Fighting for life with Courage and Hope.

She has toured the world fighting for justice, fairness and access to treatment for HIV/AIDS victims

Princess Kasune, is a world-renowned HIV/AIDS advocate, educator and activist.

President Hakainde Hichilema has met the USA President in New York during the United Nations General Assembly Meeting.

Princess Kasune Zulu met President George Bush at the Whitehouse as an Ambassador of World Vision and because the USA President personally invited her to appreciate her work for humanity.

Remember it’s President George Bush that founded and launched the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief(PEPFAR).

In 2016, Kasune retreated to the small stage of Zambia and contested as an MP for Keembe Constituency in Central Province to attempt to meaningfully contribute to the development of her country.

Her appointment as Justice Minister is therefore, just and fair especially with her world-wife experience and deep sense of Justice, Fairness and Equality. You would wonder why she wasn’t appointed any earlier!

As demonstrated in the past, a Justice Minister doesn’t need to be a lawyer and similarly, a Minister of Finance doesn’t need to be an Economist or Financial Expert, or Minister of Health doesn’t need to be a medical doctor.

The role of the Minister is a coordination and supervisory role with experts below helping the Minister.

The below-the-belt attack on Princess Kasune Zulu’s appointment as Minister of Justice is typically borne out of ignorance and usual malice especially from Laura Miti whose criticism is dangerously malicious and usually emanates from her narrow perspective and closed worldview.

President Hichilema appointed Laura as Human Rights Commissioner. Did anyone ask her about her credentials whether she was a human rights lawyer or activist or had worked in the area of human rights?

Laura’s criticism is not different from many criticism and rancour we see; malicious, pull-him/her-down, Kano-nga-nibena type!

In this vain therefore, President Hakainde Hichilema must be given kudos for first responding to Kasune’s quest to contribute to this country as he gave her an opportunity to stand as an MP in Keembe Constituency in 2016 and 2021 and for appointing her in various roles including that of Justice Minister.

She should therefore be given an opportunity to serve and we rate her on her delivery and competence of the job she has been privileged to be given.

President Hichilema should also be encouraged to appoint more women as his administration and appointments are very thin in this area.