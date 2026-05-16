Laura Miti is worried that President Hichilema may seek third term in 2031

By Laura Miti

There’s a sense of trepidation in the pit of my stomach, about President Hichilema’s plans, post 2031.





Watching his government’s legislative and political arrogance and misbehaviour, I am convinced he will take us down the horrible path of an attempt to amend the constitution, to give himself a third term.





I can even hear the narrative that will be drummed into our ears, in a well orchestrated campaign.





Kuzankala – HH has done very well, changing Presidents has delayed Zambia’s development, blah blah





Most of all, it will be – look at the chaff lining up to replace our wonderful leader.



The legislative arrogance, I refer to, is stuff like tabling 70 Bills for hurried passing, before Parliament dissolved.





Almost all of them without adequate consultation, and many including eye-popping provisions.



Arrogance that says – we will, because we can!





Remember that the recent constitutional amendment included clauses that were inserted, by government, AFTER the Technical Committee submitted its report.



Significantly, the government, sitting alone, changed the critical provision on how parliamentary proportional representation seats will be shared.





They linked the formula to the President’s vote share, rather than Parliamentary election results, as was proposed by the TCC.



That’s so bizarre – linking the results of one election to another. Totally turns on it’s head, the notion underpinning our elections which is that the electorate chooses a President and their MP, separately.





We are free to want a President and MP from different parties.



What that clause does, is reduce the power of citizens to create a balanced Parliament, if they want it.





Now, the reason for that secret and immoral decision to doctor the TCC outcome was, of course, because of the 50% plus 1 rule.



Because the President must have majority vote to win, the ruling party will have the lions share of PR seats





This will put them on the path to a 2/3 majority, that allows them to change the constitution with no drama.



I will end by admitting that I may very well be wrong about the President’s intentions.





If I am, I will be very happy.



I like the guy. I hope he does not mess up himself, and us that way.



Anyway, I thought I would just alert citizens to the battle that could very well face us, after August 2026.