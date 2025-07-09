Laura Miti Mocks Sishuwa’s Death threats, Defends Hichilema





I laughed at Sishuwa’s open letter to President Hichilema, simply because I have never known anyone who has had so many death threats, and survived so many attempts on his life, in this Zambia.





The problem with Sishuwa, for me, has always been his penchant to make huge claims he does not bother to verify.



The whole someone – unnamed – told me this, and I will not even try to give you evidence that they did. From there, he will proceed to make all manner of pontifications and conclusions, which everyone must accept, because some faceless someone told him some story.





So, yes, I am saying this, being the most wanted person by every government, story is old and tried. Even EL wanted Sishuwa dead. No, tried to kill him. The same EL who is supposed to have trusted him with confidences at the end of his life.



Now, of course, he can’t prove that, can he? What he succeeds to do is paint people with the most cruel brush he can, in a way they cannot prove him wrong.





Ah, Sishuwa chabe. Funny thing is he is smart and charismatic, he does not need these antics he pulls.





Surely, there is so much you can go at Zambian Presidents for, if you must. Not this – they want to kill me – nonsense on repeat.