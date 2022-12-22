LAW NEEDED TO PUNISH PEOPLE BUYING FROM THE STREETS -VEEP

….as she calls on political cadres not to harass people in markets

December 22nd, 2022 – Lusaka

Republican Vice President W.K Mutale Nalumango says there is need to come up with a law aimed at punishing people who buy from the streets as this endangers the well-being of both the sellers and buyers.

Ms Nalumango says street vending has continued to be a menace especially in busy municipalities and cities. She says this is because streets are not meant for vending due to, among other factors, the absence of sanitation facilities.

Speaking this afternoon in the CBD during the handover of the refurbished Lusaka’s City Market that was gutted by fire in 2017,Ms Nalumango said people who buy from the streets are the ones who are encouraging street vending hence the need to come up with a law that acts as a deterrence to this behaviour.

“Garry Nkombo mwana tipange lamulo (let us come up with a law) aimed at punishing those buying from the streets instead of the markets”.

And Ms Nalumango said political cadres including those from the UPND are equally free to trade in markets but the New Dawn Government won’t allow them to harass traders in the name of the party. Ms Nalumango said much as the cadres campaigned for the UPND, Zambians are more than the cadres themselves hence the need to coexist and work together.

The Vice President was accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Honourable Gary Nkombo, Her Worship the Mayor of the City of Lusaka Ms. Chilando Chitangala, DMMU National Coordinator Dr Gabriel Pollen and other government officials.