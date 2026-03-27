BREAKING: Lawrence O’Donnell calls out the Trump family’s long history of dodging military service





MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell delivered a blistering takedown of the Trump family’s complete absence from military service on Wednesday’s edition of The Last Word, pointing out that three members of the family are currently eligible to enlist in the very war President Trump started, and none of them show any sign of doing so.





O’Donnell zeroed in on Barron Trump, who turned 20 last week and is currently enrolled as a sophomore at New York University’s Washington, D.C. campus. With the parody site draftbarrontrump.com drawing widespread attention since Trump launched his unauthorized military campaign against Iran on February 28, O’Donnell drew a sharp and unflattering comparison between Barron and a far more famous young person who answered the call of duty.





“Before she became Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth served in uniform during World War Two while her father was king of England,” O’Donnell said. “Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Could he drive an ambulance in the army, or is he not quite as tough as the 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth was when she joined the war effort?”





O’Donnell didn’t stop there. He turned his attention to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, both of whom were of enlistment age when the September 11 attacks happened and thousands of young Americans rushed to sign up. Neither Trump son joined them. Now that the military has raised the enlistment age to 42, O’Donnell noted that Eric Trump has a fresh opportunity to be, as he put it, “the first and only brave Trump in history.”





The president himself, O’Donnell reminded viewers, avoided the Vietnam draft five separate times, ultimately receiving a medical deferment citing bone spurs in his feet. Feet, O’Donnell noted dryly, that Trump has since spent decades walking on across golf courses around the world.

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With Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump all currently eligible to serve, O’Donnell said simply: the world is waiting.