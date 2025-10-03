LAWYER VOWS TO PROCEED WITH CONTEMPT CASE AGAINST SPEAKER AND JUSTICE MINISTER OVER BILL 7





By Nelson Zulu



Lawyer Celestine Mukandila says he will not withdraw contempt of court proceedings in the Constitutional Court against Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and Justice Minister Princess Kasune, despite government’s position that bill 7 will not be reintroduced in Parliament.





Mr. Mukandila has told Phoenix News that the proceedings will continue because government’s stance on the matter cannot be trusted, citing previous inconsistencies in maintaining a firm position.





He adds that if government had been transparent and genuine in its decision not to reintroduce bill 7, the legislation would have already been withdrawn in line with an earlier Constitutional Court judgment.





Mr. Mukandila stresses that the rule of law must not only be preached as is the case with the UPND government, but also demonstrated in practice, a situation he describes as deeply concerning.





Yesterday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa assured the nation that government will not undertake any process related to the reintroduction of bill 7 or make alleged secret judicial appointments, stressing that there are currently no plans or intentions to bring back the bill.



