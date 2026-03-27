LAWYERS IN THE LINE OF FIRE — JO’BURG HIT SPARKS FEAR OF ‘MAFIA-STYLE’ TARGETING



The brutal killing of South African labour lawyer Chinette Gallichan in central Johannesburg has sent shockwaves through the country’s legal community, raising fears of a chilling new pattern of targeted assassinations.





Gallichan was gunned down on her way to court just days ago a brazen attack that comes shortly after the September 2025 killing of insolvency specialist Bouwer van Niekerk. The back-to-back murders have intensified concerns that lawyers handling sensitive cases from labour disputes to corruption and corporate collapses are being singled out by organised crime networks.





Recent findings from the Madlanga Commission have already exposed alleged links between criminal syndicates, police, and state officials, fuelling fears of a deepening “mafia-state” grip.





As the nation reels, Gallichan’s husband has spoken of his anguish, describing the killing as “barbaric” and almost impossible to comprehend.