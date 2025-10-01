LAWYERS PETITION CHIEF JUSTICE TO PROBE MINISTER KASUNE



Lusaka… Wednesday October 1, 2025 – Lusaka-based law firm Messrs Joseph Chirwa and Company has petitioned Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila, SC, to constitute a tribunal to investigate alleged misconduct by Justice Minister Princess Kasune.





The petition, filed on behalf of former Constitutional Court petitioners Hon Munir Zulu and Celestine Mambula Mukandila, accuses the Minister of defying a Constitutional Court ruling which nullified the reintroduction of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7





According to the petition, the Constitutional Court in cause number 2025/CCZ/009 directed that any constitutional reform process should be people-driven and spearheaded by an independent body of experts following wide consultations.





However, the lawyers allege that instead of complying with the ruling, Ms. Kasune has systematically undermined the judgement by reintroducing the same Bill that was found illegal and unconstitutional.



Mr. Joseph Chirwa, the lead counsel in the matter, said the Minister’s actions were contemptuous and violated her oath of office.





“The Honourable Minister has acted in a manner that is disrespectful to the Constitutional Court and in breach of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct. This undermines the authority of the courts and the sanctity of the Constitution,” Mr. Chirwa stated.





He explained that under Sections 13 and 14 of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act, the Chief Justice is empowered to establish a tribunal to investigate alleged breaches of conduct by Cabinet Ministers.





“Our clients are seeking nothing more than to preserve the integrity of the courts and uphold the rule of law,” Mr. Chirwa added.



The matter now awaits the decision of the Chief Justice on whether to appoint a tribunal.