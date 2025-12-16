LAZ AND OASIS FORUM CONDEMN PF INFIGHTS AND MISTRUST

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and the Oasis Forum have condemned the ongoing hatred among PF members of parliament following the successful passing of Bill 7 in Parliament today.

Outgoing LAZ President Lungizani Zulu and Oasis Forum caretaker Beauty Phiri Katebe have expressed disappointment on how PF members are fighting each other on social media.

“We condemn in the strongest term the manner in which PF members are fighting each other in public. There’s no need to show mistrust among themselves. This is a wake up call for the PF and othe opposition parties,” says disappointed Zulu.

And Oasis Forum caretaker Beauty Phiri Katebe has called on the church to reconcile the opposition following the passing of Bill 7.