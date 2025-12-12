Elly Katu writes:

LAZ DRAMA UNFOLDS IN PARLIAMENT AS LUNGISANI ZULU’S THEATRICS FALL FLAT BEFORE SELECT COMMITTEE





A dramatic scene erupted at Parliament when the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), led by its President Lungisani Zulu, appeared before the Select Committee tasked with receiving public submissions on Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7. But instead of engaging in the expected legal discourse, Zulu—flanked by OASIS Forum Chairperson Beauty Katebe—seemed more interested in putting on a spectacle than presenting substantive oral submissions.





In a moment that felt more like political theater than civic engagement, Zulu refused to deliver LAZ’s oral submission, apparently hoping to stage a grand public showdown for the cameras. However, Committee Chairman and Nalolo MP, Hon. Imanga Wamunyima Jr., swiftly shut down the theatrics. Firm and unmoved, he reminded Zulu that the Committee was not a stage for dramatics but a constitutional platform for serious contributions.





With the Committee refusing to indulge the stunt, Zulu and his delegation were promptly dismissed—bringing an abrupt and unceremonious end to what was clearly meant to be a headline-grabbing performance.