LAZ ELECTION RESULTS CHALLENGED IN COURT

A candidate in the recently held Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) elections for Vice President, Anthony Kunda Kasolo, has sued the association, seeking a declaration that the elections were not conducted in accordance with the law and that the declared results are invalid, null, and void.

Mr. Kasolo alleges that the elections were not conducted in conformity with applicable legal provisions.

He claims the commission added more individuals to the list of eligible voters after the list published by the Legal Practitioners Committee had already been closed.

He further alleges that the servers used for the electronic voting system were located outside Zambia and were under the control of third parties, thereby compromising the integrity of the voting process.

The petitioner also submits that no consent was obtained from the Data Protection Commission or from members to host election data outside the Republic of Zambia, as required by law.

Mr. Kasolo is now seeking a court order for the scrutiny and audit of the system and technology used in the elections, including the servers, website, and voting portal.

He is also seeking an order for the scrutiny and recount of the votes cast.