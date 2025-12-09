LAZ MEMBERS PETITION FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING



SOME members of the Law Association of Zambia have formally requested the association’s Council to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).







The petitioners, Gary Davies Chibangula, Mungole Kwalela, and Eric Sakala say the EGM should address two key issues:



The continued affiliation of LAZ with the OASIS Forum, which they argue has openly engaged in partisan politics and advocated for regime change ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The LAZ President’s handling of the Constitution Amendment process, particularly the issuance of public statements without broad consultation of the membership.





According to the petition, the EGM will be convened pursuant to Section 8(3) of the Law Association of Zambia (General Rules) 1996. The members have further requested that the motion be debated and voted on by poll, in line with Section 8(16) of the same rules.



ZNBC