LAZ NODS ELECTORAL ADVISORY BODY

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has clarified that the Elections Advisory Committee is an advisory committee to the Chief Justice is constituted by the Chief Justice under the Administration of Justice Act of 2016.

LAZ President Lungisani Zulu says the Advisory Committee on Election Management is a creation of the Judiciary for the betterment of the administration of justice.

Mr. Zulu’s comments come in the wake of complaints by some sectors of society that the said body may be used for the purpose of rigging future elections.

Speaking in an interview with KBN News, Mr. Zulu explains that the Committee’s mandate is to advise the Chief Justice on how best the Judiciary can deal with election related matters that are presented before it.

He stresses that the Committee is not advising anyone else besides the Chief Justice who is the Head of the Judiciary, and it is a composition of officers strictly within the judiciary.

Mr. Zulu has since urged members of the public to welcome this development because it shows that the Judiciary is being proactive in addressing matters relating to election management.