LAZ PRESIDENT UNSHAKEN AMIDST CALLS FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING





By Nelson Zulu



Law Association of Zambia -LAZ- President Lungisani Zulu, says he is not shaken by calls from some members seeking an extraordinary general meeting over concerns about public statements and the association’s links with the Oasis Forum.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Zulu has described the move as part of LAZ’s democratic life, stating that internal mechanisms exist to address member concerns.





He has emphasized that LAZ is governed by an act of parliament and that official positions and communications are decided through council processes in consultation with stakeholders and membership structures.





Mr. Zulu is set to meet members on January 6, 2026, when an extraordinary sitting will be held, and says he remains open to criticism, because he is not the first to face such challenges.





The petition for the extraordinary general meeting was submitted last week by LAZ members Gary Chibangula, Mungole Kwalela, and Eric Sakala, citing alleged irregularities in public statements and the association’s links with the Oasis Forum.



PHOENIX NEWS