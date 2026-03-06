Lazy, Uncreative, Untalented



Mwaba D Mwaba Wrote;



He chooses the ‘easy path’ designed for cherry picking,, low impact, lazy, uncreative and untalented beings.



They’re easy to spot. They hide their incompetence by escaping or never actually applying themselves in the practical world.





A perfect cave for them; universities! Being perpetual mature students well into retirement age and then smoothly attaching to academia without any impact in the actual craft or industry in the real world.





Unlike some of their more practical peers in academia, who manouver inbetween public service or high impact application of their craft in the real world and then go back in and out periodically to contribute from first hand practical relevant experience.





This special kind are specialists in spewing hate and malice from their lofty ‘no risk’ life position as armchair critics.





Their easy targets? Actual contributors and shapers. They use the ‘cover’ of their obscure unusable thesis, subjective intellectualism and academic titling that only serves to buffer or placate their inferiority complex. They pander to power and imagined audiences that mainly ignores them or forgets about them at best.





They can only pop back into our focus for a few minutes at a time, by launching assaults on our attention when they sporadically pen such lengthy “pull-him-down” articles about societal heroes, pioneers and contributors.





Their periodic relevance is ironically tied to targeting or mentioning their nermesis or the subjects of their venom. They scavange the authentic following, audience, support base and influence garnered by their targets.





The ‘provocked’ audience that has been earned through the subjects legacy, grit, talent or ‘hands on’ work and quantifiable practice (and sometimes favor.)





All such attributes that seem illusive to such haters and their envious kind hence the ‘escape’ to permanent varsity life. Whatever the case, the provocked audience is click baited to spare a few minutes in their attention to respond to these inconsequential ‘thinkers’ or once-upon-a-time, has-beens, in defence of our respespected or reveered ‘victims’ (like Im doing right now lol!).





Long live General Miyanda who I believe also needs to get his flowers. He stood for democracy, selfless service and intergrity before we even knew how to spell those words! We know your true story and honor you sir!