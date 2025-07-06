LCC CUTS DOWN SIMON MWEWA MARKET SHOP RENT TO K1,00

LCC CUTS DOWN SIMON MWEWA MARKET SHOP RENT TO K1,000…



As Full Council Unanimously Approves Councillor Simataa’s Motion to Reduce Shop Rent

=======================================





Lusaka City Council has with immediate effect cut shop rent at the ultra-modern Simon Mwewa Market from the old K1,500 to the new K1,000 per month.





The development follows a motion that was moved by Kamwala Ward Councillor and Audit Committee member, Mainda Simataa, who argued that K1,500 was too high for ordinary marketeers to afford, a situation that led to 99% of shops being empty.





“From an Audit point of view, the market wasn’t performing at optimal level, except for the stands at the ground floor. It became a white elephant, a liability instead of an asset – out of K342 shops, only about 5 were occupied, which led to a cumulative loss of over K1.5 million, we had to bring down the rent to encourage more tenants to move in”.





Council Hon. Mainda Simataa said the Audit Committee will continue to monitor the marketeers reaponse to the reduction, adding that at the new rate of K1,000 per shop is the lowest the council could go to ensure that they still meet salaries and other operational cost obligations.





The Council has also approved the opening of a UBA banking facility at the market, as the local authority goes cashless, a move that will reduce council revenue collectors to the unflattering job of handling receipt books instead of cash.





5 July 2025

Civic Centre

LUSAKA