LCC OUTRAGED BY FATAL ATTACK ON THREE YEAR OLD GIRL BY UNLICENSED DOGS

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) is deeply saddened by the tragic incident in which a three-year-old girl of Barlastone area in Lusaka was fatally mauled by five dogs yesterday.

We are extremely displeased by this incident and wish to remind all residents that keeping more than two dogs per household is illegal.

Furthermore, it has been established that the dogs in question were a mix of Labrador and German Shepherd breeds. Members of the public are hereby warned that breeding of dogs from different types is not permitted under the law.

In addition, the dogs were unregistered and unlicensed.

The owner has since been reported to the police and has been warned and cautioned, but will face further consequences after the funeral.

The Council has since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will take appropriate action against the owner for flouting the law.

We warn all those illegally keeping dogs to take heed, as we will not hesitate to enforce the law and take necessary measures to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

Following the incident, our Local Authority officers visited the scene and impounded the five dogs, which are currently being held at our Animal Sanctuary.

The safety and well-being of our residents, especially children, is of utmost importance to us.

The Council remains committed to regulating the keeping of dogs to safeguard the members of the public. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our communities remain safe and healthy. Let us all work together to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

Issued By:

Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council – LCC

26/04/24