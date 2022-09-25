Hon. Mainda Simataa Speaks Out!
LCC Scandal Expose: Why Computers were Stolen, and Management Threatens Auditors Who Uncovered K508,000 Tipper Truck Deal!
I sit on the Audit Committee of the Lusaka City Council, and it’s time for the public to know how rotten council is, and that 3 Auditors are about to be transferred by ‘suspects’, for doing a marvelous job. Also, I will not waste my time to report to ACC because I’ve tried them before.
But I strongly refuse to keep the public whom we’re accountable to, in the dark. They have the right to know, it’s their council – they fund it’s operations through various levies they pay, and it owes them quality service delivery in return!
The scandal at hand relates to K508,000 of the publics money about to be stolen, K200,000 has already been paid I’m told? But there’s bigger scandals, follow me to the end.
Back to the tipper trucks – so LCC Management is trying by all means to pass a questionable payment for the hire of tipper trucks which nobody knows if they really worked because audit was never engaged to do preliminary checks – a pre-audit check!
What has delayed this K508,000 from going into the pockets of a named contractor is that the Chief Internal Auditor Mr. Mwale and his two brave officers, Ireen and Malaika, (kudos to them) have refused to produce what is called a post-audit report – a document required by law to be attached, before a payment can be made.
And the Auditors are standing their grounds despite threats and malice against them. Bottom line is LCC management did not follow proceedure – the tipper contract (and we’ve been discouraging hiring) did not go to tender, and no pre-audit to verify if indeed the tipper trucks were deployed on the ground to do the works was done!
Now you understand why the computer hard-drives, not only from the Audit department, but I’ve learned, also from Finance and Housing, have been stolen on 3 consecutive occasions in the last 3 weeks, despite civic centre having CCTV and not less than 25 guards on night duty, yet no arrests have been made – it’s clearly an inside job!
To their credit, the gallant auditors have their investigations files data backed up online, and in hard copy in form of reports to councillors.
Anyway, I said I’d tell you more about other major scandals which shock me – here goes; there’s manipulation and undervaluing of 994,000 as the current figure which billboard companies (alliance media and others) owe us, when in fact not. The real figure is much much higher. So how was it reduced?
This is how they did it! Council management bought an accounting system (Rashmita) at a whooping K3 million cost, which they never used, then again bought Oracle, changed it again, and then bought Palmsoft which we’re using now, a very porous and useless system which was manipulated recently to reduce the amount billboard companies owe council, and recently allowed an officer from legal (who we fired, among others) to defraud council over K100,000 with a named filling station.
I want to end by saying that if anyone tries to fire, transfer or harrass the named auditors in any way, their names and pictures will appear here…for now I’m sharing pictures and names of the junior officers being used to threaten the auditors.
And oh, in case you wondering, councillors have no power to fire senior management – that responsibility lies with the local government service commission, and we gave them a list of those who must go. We did our part!
END OF PART 1.
Please stand your ground!
Do not let the thieves get away with this. They have infact already judged themselves to be wrong by trying to steal information stored on Computers.
It’s time you upgrade your systems. Back up security on your information systems and disband and transfer your entire council security. Who else stole the computers other than the very security guards? It’s an inside job!
Kudos to the Auditors for refusing to be used to do dirty work!
Everything this councillor has said makes sense. Immediately the fire incident was reported, from where I stand I concluded it was an inside job, I said some idiots are trying to sweep their stinking filthy under the carpet. Thieves are always thieves and we know where they are coming from and where they are headed. They are coming from PF and prison is their destination. Stupid Idiots.
Local government minister and office of auditor general should take keen interest in this matter and bring all the culprits to book no matter who they are.
We call upon our government to arrest this very serious criminal act going on in these institutions. Why is there a delay in dealing with this serious audit report from very commendable internal auditors.
Who is in charge of these issues and why are they very unwilling to stop this corruption and theft.
We demand that the law enforcement agencies should look into this very important information to protect our pubic funds and to immediately protect all the officers who have reported and exposed this criminality that has continued to occur in our public offices. Let this be sorted out with the speed it deserves. We dont want slow and questionable reactions.
We as citizens are very angry that criminals are stealing our much needed funds while the management are sleeping or perpetuating this criminal act. Why else should they not suspend the suspected offenders and enforce the report from the auditors.
This is not what we voted for. Certainly not more stealing by a bunch of white collar criminals. Let the law take its course. No sacred cows. We are watching and demand action. Ba Honourable Minister of Local government this is your baby.
