LCK CHAMBERS ASKS IBA TO ADJOURN THE KBN TV MATTER



LCK Chambers, the law firm representing KBN TV has written to the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) requesting for adjournment to the KBN TV hearing that was scheduled to take place today at 09:00hrs.



In a letter to IBA Director General, dated 21st October, 2025, Counsel Linda Kasonde says “we write to advise that we have been retained by KBN Television with regards to this matter.”





“We are kindly requesting a two – week adjournment of this matter to allow Counsel to properly respond to the allegations raised in your letter.”





Yesterday, IBA summoned KBN TV to appear for hearing over what it termed “Non-compliance to Content Provisions and Broadcasting Standards.”