Lead investigator says NPA blocked Kelly Khumalo’s arrest in Senzo Meyiwa murder case





In a revealing testimony during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda told the Gauteng High Court on May 22, 2025, that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided against charging singer Kelly Khumalo, despite evidence implicating her in the 2014 killing of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.





Speaking under cross-examination, as reported by eNCA, Gininda disclosed that he prepared a memorandum in January 2020 to include Khumalo as a suspect, believing there was a strong case against her.





However, the NPA declined to authorize a warrant for her arrest, instructing further investigation to strengthen links between Khumalo and the five accused men currently on trial.





Gininda’s evidence points to Khumalo as the alleged mastermind behind what the state claims was a contract killing, supported by confessions from accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, as well as phone records linking her to two of the accused.





Despite this, the NPA’s decision not to charge Khumalo has sparked public debate, with many questioning why she has not been called to account for the events at her Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was fatally shot.