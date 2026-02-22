LEADERS FAIL THE MOMENT THEY BECOME DESPERATE TO LEAD- We currently have amateur and emotional politicians who psychologically think they’re powerful, that’s a serious weakness.





As elections are around the corner, it would be very wise and necessary for politicians to thoroughly analyze the August election’s probability, because most of the careers will be severely bruised and come to an end.





You might not agree that this is the last time PF members will ever depend on that party to win an election: this is their biggest experiment. In fact, to everyone wanting to cross the August river using the boat, will do so, because they don’t have the right time on their watches.





Regardless, after August: new political parties that would be formed by youthful Members of Parliament, will completely bury PF and take up it’s position.





Today, I saw posts of Hon. Binwell Mpundu joining Hon. Brian Mundubile and the Tonse Alliance: which is of course his democratic right. I believe his decision can only be measured after 13th August.





Otherwise, it’s very important to preserve yourself as a leader when you have aspirations beyond your current position. Because of not preserving oneself, today, Makebi Zulu has to convince citizens how he would win presidential elections after failing to win as a Member of Parliament in 2021. At the same time, he has to tell the people what he would do for the nation beyond being chosen by ECL. He has a lot to do, to win the trust of the voters in the remaining few months, mainly because his preparation to becoming president wasn’t a long-term one.





Similarly, Mundubile would be judged at constituency level, like what has he done for his constituents? Then he later have to prove that him being an opposition leader for months makes him a better candidate than HH who has been in opposition for over 15 years.





How do you analyze the decision made by Hon. Mpundu? Leave your thoughts.



Shipungu February 20, 2026