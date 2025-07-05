Leaders fail to denounce Freemasonry for fear of connections – Rev Mwambazi



… as Mulenga says sons of disobedience are getting entrenched under the Presidency of a Church elder





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Lusaka based clergyman Reverend Walter Mwambazi says leaders fail to not rebuke Freemasonry gatherings for fear of losing offerings and connections.



And former Ndola pastor’s fellowship chairperson Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga says it is concerning that questionable secret societies and sons of disobedience are getting entrenched openly in the country under the watch of a President who is a church elder.





In a write up to Daily Revelation yesterday, Rev Mwambazi, founder and CEO of Destiny Peak Pro, stated that in today’s sermons, blessings were equated with money, as opposed to intimacy with God because everyone was chasing for breakthroughs.





He said only a few people were chasing after true repentance, saying the biggest problem was a lukewarm Church and not Freemasons.





“‎Let’s reframe this. And I know this is going to offend many, but then





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/leaders-fail-to-denounce-freemasonry-for-fear-of-connections-rev-mwambazi/