LEADERSHIP IN TIMES OF MOURNING: A CALL FOR RESPONSIBILITY AND NATIONAL UNITY



At a time when Zambia is grappling with the profound loss of our former President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, what the nation needs now more than ever is leadership grounded in empathy, wisdom, and unity of purpose. It is therefore deeply regrettable that recent statement by Mr. Charles Milupi, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development, has not only failed to reflect these values but have also risked pouring salt into a fresh national wound.





Mr. Milupi’s remarks that the Tonse Alliance, largely composed of the Patriotic Front, should not expect a sympathy vote in the upcoming Lumezi by-election because of the national mourning, are untimely, insensitive, and unbecoming of a senior government official. While the argument for issue-based politics is acceptable in ordinary times, this is not an ordinary time. The death of a former Head of State is not just a family affair, Witt it is a national event that calls for sober reflection, healing, and the demonstration of collective humanity.





Leadership is tested not by how it behaves in comfort, but by how it conducts itself in moments of national pain. Zambia today stands at a crossroads not merely politically, but morally and spiritually. We are a fractured nation, and the death of President Lungu has only exposed the long-simmering cracks in our national unity. In such a moment, leaders should rise above partisan gains and focus on stitching the fabric of the country back together.





For Mr. Milupi to reduce this solemn moment to mere electioneering is an insult to the spirit of national mourning and an affront to the unity that Zambia so desperately needs. One would expect a man of his stature to use his influence to counsel unity, promote reconciliation, and demonstrate leadership by example. Unfortunately, his remarks have done the opposite, casting a shadow over the government’s image and sending a message that political expediency trumps national healing.





It is in light of this that I firmly call upon Mr. Milupi to retract his ill-timed statements and refocus his efforts on offering sound counsel to the President and the nation. Now is not the time for careless political rhetoric; it is a time for leaders to speak as statesmen, not as partisans. The younger generation is watching, and if our elders in leadership abandon the responsibility of nation-building for political gain, what hope is there for the unity of tomorrow’s Zambia?





As we mourn our former Head of State, we must remember that we are Zambians first before we are politicians. This country belongs to all of us, and we owe it to ourselves to lead with humility, empathy, and responsibility. It is time to put politics aside, even just for a moment, and demonstrate leadership that heals rather than divides.





Let us not lose our souls as a nation in pursuit of fleeting political victories.



The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member Of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province