Leadership Movement Gives Police 48 Hours to Avail Officers Involved in Brutality Case





……………..alleges UPND could have dealt with police brutality better as they experienced it the time they were in opposition.





By Ludia Phiri Ngwadzai



THE Leadership Movement (LM) has given the police 48 hours to provide the names of officers involved in the brutal arrest and beating of two youths wearing party-branded T-shirts.





The youths were arrested on Tuesday, and one is currently hospitalized with convulsions.



Addressing journalists in Lusaka, party president Dr. Richard Silumbe disclosed that two youths were arrested and beaten for wearing T-shirts with “Vote for Dr. Richard Silumbe” branding.





Dr. Silumbe has given the police 48 hours to provide the names of officers involved.



The party plans to sue the officers for unlawful arrest and brutality.



Dr. Silumbe alleged that the police are heavily infiltrated by UPND cadres and are not independent.





He said the UPND government could have dealt with police brutality better as they experienced it before assuming office.



He added he expected UPND to deliver the rule of law and justice despite failing to deliver on economic promises.





The party has expressed disappointment and concern about the police’s actions, citing a lack of independence and professionalism.





Dr. Silumbe has since called on the UPND government to do better and ensure justice is served.