LEADERSHIP MUST BE PROVEN BY EXAMPLE – ALEXANDER MUMBA SAKALA



By Wagon Media | September 9, 2025



Matero, Lusaka – Businessman, philanthropist, and United Party For National Development (UPND)Matero parliamentary aspiring candidate, Alexander Mumba Sakala, popularly known as Royal Park, has urged fellow contenders for public office to reflect on their personal records of service and achievements before seeking to represent the people.





Sakala, who has built a strong entrepreneurial profile through Royal Park and several other business ventures, as well as community initiatives under the Alexander Mumba Foundation, emphasized that leadership must be proven by action rather than promises.





“All of us who are aspiring to be Members of Parliament, especially here in Matero, must first ask ourselves some hard questions,” Sakala said.





He challenged aspiring leaders to reflect on four key questions:



1️⃣ What have we achieved as individuals before seeking public office?

2️⃣ What have we done for our families with the positions and resources God has already entrusted to us?

3️⃣ What have we done for our communities on our own?

4️⃣ How many people have we ever employed?





Through his various enterprises, Sakala has created employment opportunities for young people and supported families, while the Alexander Mumba Foundation has been actively involved in empowering communities through philanthropy, skills development, and social initiatives.





He argued that campaign pledges, especially on job creation, ring hollow when they are not backed by a track record of personal action.





“As MPs, we will talk about job creation. But if you have never created a job in your own life, how will you create jobs for others? Leadership must be proven by example — by the fruit of what we have already done, not just by promises,” he emphasized.





Sakala believes Matero needs leaders who combine entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and people-centered leadership to drive real change and inspire confidence among constituents.





His message of accountability and tested leadership aligns with the New Dawn government under President Hakainde Hichilema, showing that true leaders deliver impact, transparency, and results, not just promises.





