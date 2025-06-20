“Leadership That Listens, President Hichilema’s Statesmanship During National Mourning”



By ; Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo -LLB, Author, Scientist, Political and Governance activist 20/06/25





In a time when Zambia was cloaked in grief over the passing of its 6th Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu on the 5th June 2025 , in south Africa, President Hakainde Hichilema emerged as a steady hand and wise voice, earning praise for his respectful and unifying leadership during this period and as he addressed the nation yesterday.





Amid national sorrow, political tension, and family disagreements, he has demonstrated patience, dignity, and deep reverence for both the late leader and the traditions of a mourning nation.





It is said “A wise man does not show his wisdom in words, but in his actions.”



President Hichilema’s response to the evolving funeral arrangements has been marked by humility and restraint.







Though a planned state funeral was disrupted by the Lungu’s family decision on the 18th June 2025, he chose dialogue over confrontation , very important.





He extended gratitude to churches, traditional leaders, and even apologized on behalf of the nation to South Africa for the disrupted ceremonial plans, what a great leader.





This maturity underscores his understanding that leadership during mourning must first be about healing, not power.



It is said “The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.”





Instead,it is a notorious fact that President Hichilema made sure no one felt abandoned, neither the Lungu family nor the grieving public.





He reminded the nation that former President Lungu was not only a family member but a national figure, and therefore, deserved a respectful and honorable farewell, very important.





When emotions ran high, President Hichilema stayed rooted in a long-term vision for peace, he reminded Zambians that “Zambia is bigger than all of us.”



“When the roots of a tree begin to decay, it spreads death to the branches.”





But with leaders like Hakainde Hichilema, who tend to the roots with care, the tree of national unity continues to stand strong.



Even as the official mourning period ended, the President left the door open for reconciliation and future cooperation with the Lungu family, proving that his governance is anchored not in politics, but in people, legacy, and peace.





He is a true leader,once again it is said “He who forgives ends the quarrel.”very important.



President Hichilema’s leadership during this delicate national moment reminded Zambians, and the continent at large, that strength lies in restraint, wisdom in listening, and legacy in unity.





He led not as a politician, but as a shepherd of peace.



May former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu rest well.



May the memory of his service inspire unity.





And may President Hakainde Hichilema continue to lead with the heart of Africa, a continent rich in wisdom and compassion.



