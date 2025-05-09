LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT FAZ AS KAMANGA CONGRATULATES SUCCESSOR KEITH MWEEMBA



Kabwe… Friday May 9, 2025 — Mr. Andrew Kamanga has formally ended his tenure as President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), bringing to a close a nine-year chapter at the top of Zambian football administration.





In a statement released at the end of his term, Kamanga said the day marked the conclusion of his journey as FAZ President, a position he described as an honour and a privilege to hold.



He acknowledged the results of the recent FAZ elections, noting that although they were not in his favour, he accepted the decision of the FAZ Council with humility and respect.





He went on to congratulate Keith Mweemba and his team on their election victory and wished them success in their new roles, expressing hope that they would lead Zambian football to greater heights.





Reflecting on his time in office, Kamanga expressed pride in the progress made under his leadership, highlighting achievements such as restoring structure and integrity to the sport, and guiding national teams to qualify for major tournaments across various levels.





He cited historic advancements in women’s and youth football as particularly notable milestones.



He further stated that the progress achieved was made possible through discipline, unity, and transparency, which he said had been upheld by the football community during his presidency.





Addressing stakeholders, councillors, staff, partners, and supporters, Kamanga expressed gratitude for their trust and support throughout his time in office.



He emphasized that his involvement in football would continue, affirming his ongoing passion for the game and dedication to its development in whatever role he might serve.





He concluded by urging all involved in Zambian football to continue working together to protect and advance the sport, stating that football is bigger than any individual.



Mr. Kamanga served as FAZ President from 2016 to 2025.