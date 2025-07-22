LEAKED AUDIO RAISES QUESTIONS ON GOVERNANCE, DIPLOMACY, AND INTEGRITY UNDER UPND GOVERNMENT- Sensio Banda

LEAKED AUDIO RAISES QUESTIONS ON GOVERNANCE, DIPLOMACY, AND INTEGRITY UNDER UPND GOVERNMENT

A recently leaked phone conversation, allegedly involving Hon. Robert Chabinga and Minister of Community Development Hon. Doreen Mwamba, has sparked significant public concern and reignited debates about transparency and governance under UPND government. The audio, which has circulated widely online, appears to reveal a discussion about a so-called special mission to South Africa aimed at influencing judicial proceedings involving the family of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL). It also highlights alleged internal disagreements within the ruling party concerning Bill 7 and criticism of the Minister of Justice.

While State House has strongly dismissed the recording as fabricated, and some members of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) claim it was artificially generated using AI technology, Hon. Robert Chabinga has also warned of legal action against anyone alleging that it is indeed his voice in the circulating audio. However, the legal, political, and diplomatic impact of the audio remains significant.

It is important to emphasize that even the mere planning or discussion of attempting to bribe judges in South Africa constitutes a serious legal offense. Such actions may contravene South Africa’s anti-corruption legislation, specifically the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. Additionally, they could violate international legal standards, including the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which both Zambia and South Africa have ratified.

The potential legal repercussions could include contempt of court proceedings in South Africa, legal or diplomatic sanctions against Zambian officials, and increased scrutiny of the case involving former President Edgar Lungu’s family and the Zambian government. Regardless of whether the alleged mission was executed, the mere existence of such allegations risks undermining the credibility of Zambia’s legal engagements abroad.

The audio further claims that President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) sought direct communication with Hon. Chabinga regarding the alleged operation, while also indicating that he was secretly engaging in talks with the Lungu family. However, a spokesperson for the Lungu family has publicly denied the existence of any such discussions. This contradiction could deepen existing tensions and mistrust between the two sides, complicating efforts toward national reconciliation and unity. It also threatens to erode public confidence in the government’s ability to bridge political divides and may suggest a lack of coherence in its overall approach.

The suggestion that Zambian political actors may have intended to influence South African judges is not only a legal matter; it carries significant diplomatic weight. Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), such interference is viewed as a breach of mutual respect and state sovereignty.

Potential diplomatic consequences could include formal protests or official inquiries from South Africa, a deterioration in legal and political cooperation between the two countries, and damage to Zambia’s reputation within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the wider international community.

The recording also appears to reveal discontent among cabinet members and UPND parliamentarians regarding Bill 7 and the performance of the Justice Minister. This suggests growing internal division, which could weaken the administration’s ability to pass important legislative reforms.

More broadly, the idea that an untrained political figure may have been entrusted with a sensitive operation raises serious governance concerns: Has the line between politics and national security become blurred? Why was such an operation not handled through official intelligence channels? What does this reveal about decision-making and advisory structures within the presidency?

The leak, regardless of its origin, indicates lapses in communication security and raises questions about the handling of confidential matters within government.

While the origins of the audio remain contested, the resulting damage is real. Public trust is critical to good governance, and Zambia’s international image must be preserved through transparency and accountability.

More importantly, it is advisable to launch an independent investigation to verify the authenticity of the recording. The President should also publicly distance himself from any actions or individuals implicated in the matter. Additionally, providing diplomatic clarification to South Africa would help preserve bilateral relations. An internal review of intelligence operations and decision-making protocols should also be undertaken to strengthen institutional accountability.

Zambia’s democracy depends not just on laws and institutions, but on the public’s trust in leadership. The leaked audio has exposed serious concerns that must be addressed swiftly and transparently. It is now up to President HH and his administration to demonstrate a commitment to accountability, professionalism, and national unity values that are essential for the country’s stability and progress.

The Struggle Continues

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province