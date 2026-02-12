Leaked documents suggest Russia is to export Su-57 stealth jets to Iran, Algeria, and Ethiopia





Recent Russian disclosures indicate that Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet export contracts are already signed, sparking speculation that Iran could be a buyer. Tehran, aiming to modernize its aging Cold War-era fleet, could dramatically shift the regional air balance with stealth aircraft capability.





As discussions on Su-35 deliveries continue and strategic ties with Moscow deepen, the potential introduction of fifth-generation jets into Iranian service raises pressing questions about deterrence, regional rivalry, and Middle East stability.





Israel remains the only Middle Eastern country currently operating fifth-generation fighters, highlighting the possible implications for regional military dynamics.