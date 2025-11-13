Leaked email shows Andrew begging Ghislaine Maxwell to deny knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein orgy

Andrew Windsor allegedly begged Ghislaine Maxwell to cover for him after questions over his alleged s£x party with then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre emerged, according to a raft of new emails involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Under his email header, The Duke, Andrew Windsor, appears to respond to Ghislaine’s request for comment: “Hey there!

“What’s all this? I don’t know anything about this! You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me.

“I can’t take any more of this.”

Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to have s£x with Andrew, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth, three times – once at Maxwell’s home in London, once at Epstein’s address in Manhattan, and once on the disgraced financier’s private island, Little St James.

After Andrew asked Epstein how he planned to respond to a press inquiry, Epstein can be seen responding: “Im not sure how to respond, the only person she didn’t have s£x with was Elvis.”

The documents show Maxwell was forwarded a press inquiry from the Mail On Sunday on March 4 2011.

After the email was forwarded from Maxwell to Epstein, and then from Epstein to somebody listed as “The Duke” on the same day, Andrew appears to respond: “What? I don’t know any of this. How are you responding?”

Epstein responds: “Just got it two minutes ago. I’ve asked g (sic) lawyers to send a letter. Not sure… it’s so salcisous (sic) and ridiculous, im (sic) not sure how to respond, the only person she didn’t have s£x with was Elvis.”

Andrew then appears to reply to Epstein, saying: “Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations. I can’t take any more of this my end.”

In a further email to a journalist, Epstein adds: “The girl who accused Prince Andrew can also easily be proven to be a liar.

“I think Buckingham Palace would love it. You should task someone to investigate the girl Virginia Roberts, that has caused the Queen’s son all this agro (sic).

“I promise you she is a fraud. You and I will be able to go to ascot (sic) for the rest of our lives.”

The emails also claim that the US President Donald Trump allegedly “spent hours” at the billionaire’s mansion with a victim of s£x trafficking, who the White House has named as Virginia Giuffre.

In a statement, US House Democrats explained they are reviewing 23,000 documents released by Epstein’s estate as they posted several on X on Wednesday.