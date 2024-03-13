Learn to respect people’s choice” Bobrisky blows hot at people criticizing his decision to act and dress like a woman

Bobrisky had a minute to spare for naysayers on his Instagram page, as he took out time to address questions pertaining to his choice of lifestyle, which is cross dressing. He wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, saying: “Now let me lecture many of you here, there’s something called “CHOICE” learn to respect people choice. Let everyone live. At the end of the day if we all d*e we aren’t going to be buried in d same place, you can’t answer my question for me if my creator ask me to explain how i lived my life on earth. So relax and mind ur business.”

In his caption, he wrote, “If my creator wake up and ask me to explain why he create a man and i turned myself to a beautiful woman, I will defend myself and tell him why. You won’t be there to explain for me. So mind your business”