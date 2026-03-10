LEAs SHOULD INVESTIGATE, ARREST MUNDUBILE OVER KAMBWILI’ s ALLEGATIONS-Govt

LEAs SHOULD INVESTIGATE, ARREST MUNDUBILE OVER KAMBWILI’ s ALLEGATIONS

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has wondered why investigative agencies are not pursuing Brian Mundubile after allegations of theft from Chishimba Kambwili.

In the audio Mweetwa is referring to, Kambwili is heard talking to a man he referred to as Kashishi, alleging that he had all the evidence against Alliance faction president Mundubile’s theft and if he exposed him, no one would like it.

Kambwili added that Mundubile was a “thief” who used to give himself invoices without working.

In an interview, Sunday, Mweetwa wondered why the investigative agencies had not followed up on the tip.

“We are wondering what security agencies are still doing in pursuing Mundubile because Chishimba Kambiwi told us and it is in public domain that…

