LEAVE FAZ ALONE- Dr Canisius BANDA

LEAVE FAZ ALONE

Football in Zambia is a powerful force. It is second only to Christianity in influence.



It is an existential balm, a balm so strong which not only unites citizens but it also sedates them.





In the right hands, football is a potent governance tool, an effective wand for managing people.



Millions of poor Zambians, who daily are mocked by the high cost of living, starving and suffering to the core, find comfort and solace in football.





It follows that football in Zambia is akin to religion, it keeps people calm, together/united and under control.



Zambians love a leader, such as a Republican President, who associates himself with sport in general and football in particular.



Explains why our national football team was at one time called the KK XI.





The world football federation, FIFA, is the second most powerful organisation in the world after the Catholic Church.



FIFA is more powerful than any of its individual member countries. It runs itself and abhors interference from anywhere.



This explains why against all odds, ignoring extremely powerful influence and lobbying from the West, with even the British prime minister David Cameron in attendance, FIFA took the World Cup to Qatar.





The West was incensed and went mad but Qatar eventually successfully hosted the World Cup.



Andrew KAMANGA is a football administrator par excellence. He has no equal.



For a living, Andrew KAMANGA does not get kickbacks from players, a corrupt practice of some of its administrators of old, a vile practice which is part of the history of FAZ and which FAZ itself is well aware of and outlaws.





Andrew KAMANGA passes the FIFA Integrity Test.



Andrew KAMANGA was a wealthy man way before he became the lead man at Zambia’s football house. Ask Northwest Energy., a private and prosperous power company.



However, Andrew KAMANGA’s early years at FAZ were fraught with difficulties.





Three times in a row the Zambia National Football Team failed to qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations.

This failure was raucously celebrated by Andrew KAMANGA’s detractors who themselves might have invested in it and contributed to its happening.



But then the beginning of anything new has its teething problems and this was Andrew KAMANGA’s case.





Unfazed and undeterred, Andrew KAMANGA remained focused on his long term football development plan. As they say, he kept his eyes on the ball.



And Andrew KAMANGA’s long term football development plan is now bearing fruit. The fruits are evident. The fruits of his focus, planning and prowess in football administration are there for all to see.





Andrew KAMANGA’’s administrative success has shamed his critics, it has now put egg on the faces of his detractors.



A feat that no soccer administrator has ever achieved in the entire history of not only football in Zambia but Zambia itself, nearly all levels of national football teams in Zambia, both men and women, have now qualified for the respective Africa Cups of Nations at the same time.





To add other snippets, under Andrew KAMANGA’s reign, Zambia today has produced one of the best and most successful football coaches in Mr Bruce MWAPE. Say what you like.



And it is Andrew KAMANGA who qualified a Zambia national football team to both the Olympics [twice] and the World Cup.



Under his reign, football has grown in Zambia.





It is only under him that Zambia has today produced this many female football professionals who presently add value to Zambia’s economy through remittances.



No administrator in the history of Zambia’s football has scored such a wide array of remarkable football milestones than Andrew KAMANGA. Not Tom MTINE , David PHIRI, Teddy MULONGA or Kalusha BWALYA, all of them legends in their own right.



And with the right coach, though not likely, he just might win us the next AFCON.





As if possessed with demons, some self-centred and corrupt people continue to scheme to bring this noble son of Zambia down.



This must stop.



Despite being a leading football nation not only on the continent of Africa but in the world as well, Zambia is now risking a FIFA ban.



Now Zambia might be banned from taking part in any/all FIFA sanctioned football events because of political interference.





When I was by his side, as we discussed power and strategic positioning, I told Hakainde HICHILEMA that FIFA was the second most powerful organisation in the world. Agreeing with me, he emphasized that the Catholic Church was number one. Ask him.



Now if it is true that Zambia’s attorney general has ordered FAZ to hold elections on a given date, then this reflects gross naivety on the part of the attorney general himself and the UPND.





Only FIFA gives directives to its affiliates, football associations and federations.



No attorney general in the whole wide world has such authority.



As a matter of fact, if it is true, Advocate Mulilo KABESHA should be told that no country president in the world has authority or power to order FIFA around.



The UPND has weaponized many public institution for its self-interest and not that of the nation. In the process, things have fallen apart.



The police is gone.

The judiciary is gone.

Parliament is gone.

Soon Zambia might go



Perhaps I am being melodramatic. Nonetheless, I see that you get the point.





Before the whole country is destroyed, please leave our football alone.



Leave FAZ alone.

Leave Andrew KAMANGA alone.

Stop persecuting Andrew KAMANGA.



Presently, persecuting Andrew KAMANGA, a man in good standing with FIFA, is viewed by FIFA, as persecuting FAZ.





Stop it NOW!,

Or FIFA will ban us and when that happens, the UPND will further lose its already lost political power.



By interfering in the administration of football in Zambia, the UPND is scoring a match-deciding own goal. Keep the cheap politics out please!





Forewarned is forearmed..



You may rig Zambia and its elections but please leave our beautiful game alone.



I support Power 90.

And to emphasise the point, I even generate my own electricity only because I don’t want to miss a single game of football.





Next, West Ham here we come! I hope that Mikel MERINO will save us again. It’s Arsenal I am talking about now.



Dr Canisius BANDA

Former FAZ Member and Lusaka Dynamos Team Doctor



20 February 2021

__________