“LEAVE KALIMI’S SEAT ALONE ,” NAKACINDA

..he has full use of his mental faculties..

Smart Eagles/Tue. March 5.

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda has told the UPND to lay off Malole constituency as its lawmaker Hon. Robert Kalimi is back from hospital in South Africa with a brain that is functioning at full and perfect capacity .

Hon. Robert Kalimi who was involved in horrific accident a couple of months ago and was in South Africa for treatment ,returned home to Zambia a few days ago and is expected to resume his functions as Malole MP , momentarily.

SG Nakacinda has bemoaned the manoeuvres by the UPND who have been making attempts to have the Malole seat nullified and has called the behaviour inhumane and barbaric.

He said the PF was aware of schemes by the UPND Chairperson for elections , who is Local Government Minister , Hon. Gary Nkombo , who had attempted to send doctors to SA to try and certify Hon. Kalimi as unfit to hold the office of MP and thanked the South African doctors for dismissing the assertion as ridiculous and certifying Hon. Kalimi as fit to continue discharging the functions of his office as Malole lawmaker.

Hon. Nakacinda challenged the Speaker of the National Assembly Madam Nelly Muti to do the right thing by Hon. Kalimi citing examples of former speakers such as Amusa Mwanamwambwa who organised for Mr Levy Ngoma, who had been hospitalised for a long time then, to go to parliament on a stretcher to log in during his time as speaker. He also gave an example of Speaker Matibini, who facilitated for Hon. Moses Muteteka to be taken to parliament on a stretcher to log in, enabling him to continue as MP.

Hon. Nakacinda said it is only now , during the UPND regime that a total disregard for humility is being witnessed to the extent that the UPND were scheming to rob Hon. Kalimi of his seat whilst he lay sick in hospital. He bemoaned the lack of Ubuntu which he stated is being eroded in todays political dispensation of the UPND.

Nakacinda emphasised that in this time and era , technology has made it very easy for a person to still work even from their homes as all they need to do is log in their Ipad to the system and they can participate in the parliamentary proceedings demonstrating that there is no need for Hon. Kalimi’s seat to be nullified.

Nakacinda who was accompanied to Hon. Kalimi’s residence by former National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Hon. Godfridah Sumaili among other party functionaries, said the PF was grateful to God for the full recovery of Hon. Kalimi and urged Hon. Gary Nkombo and the UPND to stop the schemes around the Malole constituency seat because the MP is back with his brain fully functional.

Meanwhile, Hon. Nakacinda has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to lead the nation with a human face . He said the lamentations by the President to God as to what he had done to encounter challenges during his reign, are self inflicted and that God cannot move in for President Hichilema because HH is allowing his people to wallow in anguish and suffering.” God does not like lukewarm people .the Bible says , if you are neither hot nor cold , I will spit you out of my mouth,” said Nakacinda.