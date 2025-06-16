By CIC Social & Lifestyle.



LEAVE MY GIRLFRIEND – KOPALA PUPIL THREATENS BIOLOGY TEACHER.



A Copperbelt based teacher has allegedly stopped reporting for work after a group of notorious pupils from his school threatened to baptize him with Lutuku, a fire liquid and deadly local brew, D1 Kasosolo, if he was not going to stop chatting with the gang leader’s girlfriend, a pupil from his class.





This is in a case of a male teacher from Kwacha of the Copperbelt whose name and school have been withheld for security reasons.



According to a witness, the named teacher has been chatting with a girl from his Biology class and has been begging throughout their chat threads to help her with exam preparations at his place for free.





However, everything was brought to light last week when the girl’s teen boyfriend, who is also a pupil at the same school, learnt about it . The boy snatched the girl’s phone last week and went through the chats only to find threads of messages coming from their biology teacher.





On an unknown day las week, the boy came to school drunk with a torn face mask geared to beat the hell out of the teacher. Unfortunately, the biology teacher was sweet talked by the devil to go to the same class and take a glance at the government trophy.





When he entered the classroom, he saw the boy with the torn mask and tried to talk about his ill behavior but the boy dashed straight to him, held his neck and asked him to leave his girlfriend alone in front of the class.





The shame was too much, pupils were laughing wildly. The teacher could not take a step to walk out. It took a female teacher to take him out of the classroom. Since then, he has not been reporting for work.





Rumours are that the boy in question, in league with his team, has sworn to baptize him in Lutuku wherever they will see him.



Get a transfer sir!