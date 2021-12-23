*STATEMENT BY PATRIOTIC FRONT ACTING SECRETARY GENERAL HON. NICKSON CHILANGWA –MCC*

_Thursday 23rd December 2021_

*LEAVE THE VENDORS ON THE STREET UNTIL YOU PROVIDE A SOLUTION – DECISION BY UPND GOVERNMENT TO UNCEREMONIOUSLY EJECT VENDORS FROM THE STREETS*

The Patriotic Front is greatly disturbed by the decision by the UPND government to unceremoniously remove our street vending mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters from the streets.

President Hakainde Hichilema and his promise breaking administration are now showing their true insensitive colours. The elitist UPND gave fake promises to the poor masses just to win the vote of vendors and the poor masses.

Instead of fulfilling their promise to reduce the price of fuel and electricity, the UPND administration have broken their promise by doing the opposite of what they promised. They have instead removed the fuel and electricity subsidies that cushioned the poor, and hiked fuel prices and electricity tariffs. This has significantly raised the cost of living – particularly for the vendors and masses of our people.

And now to add salt to injury, the UPND is bent on taking away the little that is left of the livelihoods of street vendors whose life the UPND has already made harder with the increased cost of living brought on by the Hichilema administration’s decision to remove subsidies.

How does the UPND government expect our people on the street to survive without providing them an alternative?

We demand that the UPND administration leaves the street vendors on the streets until alternative and acceptable alternatives are found for them.

Unlike our capitalist friends in the UPND government, PF remains a pro-poor party.

PF is therefore greatly disturbed by this insensitive UPND injustice and we sympathise with our sisters, mother’s brothers and fathers.

As the Kabwata Constituency By-Election approaches, we note that there are street vendors who either come from Kabwata Constituency or are connected to the constituency in one way or another, and we call upon them and the people of Kabwata to signal their disgust for the many promises UPND have broken in such a short time, by voting PF.

*HON. NICKSON CHILANGWA –MCC.*

*PATRIOTIC FRONT ACTING SECRETARY GENERAL*