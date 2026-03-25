Lebanon expels Iranian ambassador, declares him persona non grata
Lebanon has escalated diplomatic measures to their highest level, announcing the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador to Beirut, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, and declaring him persona non grata, effective immediately
The Lebanese Foreign Ministry stated that the ambassador must leave the country by Sunday, marking one of the most serious diplomatic ruptures in the region in decades
Lebanon has also recalled its own ambassador from Tehran in protest, citing alleged violations of diplomatic norms and continued interference in its internal affairs
The move comes amid heightened regional tensions, with analysts suggesting it may reflect growing pressure from Israel and Western allies, as well as an effort by Beirut to reassert diplomatic independence
Iran’s influence in Lebanon particularly through its long-standing support for Hezbollah—has long been a central factor in regional dynamics, making this development especially significant
At this stage, no official response has been issued by Iranian authorities, as international attention turns to Tehran’s next move