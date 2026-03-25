Lebanon expels Iranian ambassador, declares him persona non grata



Lebanon has escalated diplomatic measures to their highest level, announcing the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador to Beirut, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, and declaring him persona non grata, effective immediately





The Lebanese Foreign Ministry stated that the ambassador must leave the country by Sunday, marking one of the most serious diplomatic ruptures in the region in decades





Lebanon has also recalled its own ambassador from Tehran in protest, citing alleged violations of diplomatic norms and continued interference in its internal affairs





The move comes amid heightened regional tensions, with analysts suggesting it may reflect growing pressure from Israel and Western allies, as well as an effort by Beirut to reassert diplomatic independence





Iran’s influence in Lebanon particularly through its long-standing support for Hezbollah—has long been a central factor in regional dynamics, making this development especially significant





At this stage, no official response has been issued by Iranian authorities, as international attention turns to Tehran’s next move