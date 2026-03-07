Lebanon Moves to Arrest Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem!



The political landscape in the Middle East has just been rocked by an unprecedented move for Lebanese sovereignty. In a bold challenge to the Iranian-backed militia, Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar has officially announced his intent to seek the arrest and prosecution of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.





This move follows a week of extreme tension after the Trump administration and Israel launched a massive bombing campaign on the IRGC in Iran—a conflict that Hezbollah has attempted to drag Lebanon into despite the government’s official “Total Ban” on military activity.





Minister Nassar’s move is based on Qassem’s direct violation of the March 2nd Cabinet decree that outlawed all Hezbollah military and security actions.





The Justice Minister is seeking Cabinet approval to prosecute Qassem for “inciting sedition” (fitna) after the Hezbollah leader publicly attacked the Lebanese government, labeling its decisions as “pro-Israeli.”





Nassar’s message to Qassem was blunt: “Return to your homeland and end your subservience to Iran.” He emphasized that no party is permitted to impose its will on the state or speak on behalf of a foreign power.





Under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the Lebanese government is taking its most aggressive stance against Hezbollah in history, signaling that the era of “state-within-a-state” is over.





The Cabinet has already tasked the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) with the immediate disarmament of all groups north of the Litani River, “using all necessary means.”





Amid the “Second Iran War,” Lebanese citizens from all communities are increasingly vocal, accusing Qassem of sacrificing Lebanese lives to serve the interests of a collapsing regime in Tehran.





The move by the Justice Minister coincides with warnings from regional defense leaders that Qassem has become a “target for elimination” due to his decision to resume rocket fire under Iranian pressure.