Lebanon to expel Iran’s ambassador

Lebanon has withdrawn accreditation for the appointed Iranian ambassador, giving him until Sunday to leave, Lebanon’s foreign ministry confirmed.

In a statement published on X, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said:

“Today I asked the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Lebanon, to inform him of the decision to withdraw approval of the accreditation of the appointed Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reza Sheibani and to declare him persona non grata, obliging him to leave Lebanese territory by March 29, 2026.”

While Raggi did not provide a specific reason for the action, it comes after Lebanon’s moves at the beginning of the war to ban Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) activity and demand Iranians obtain visas to enter the country.

Tehran has also withdrawn the Lebanese ambassador to Iran.