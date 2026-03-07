Lebanon’s Justice Minister  Orders Arrest of Hezbollah Boss Naim Qassem

Lebanon’s Justice Minister Strikes Back: Orders Arrest of Hezbollah Boss Naim Qassem





Lebanon’s Justice Minister Adel Nassar has boldly moved to request the arrest of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem after the terror group’s leader defied a fresh cabinet ban on its illegal military operations. The cabinet, under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, declared Hezbollah’s armed activities outright unlawful just days ago, insisting the group must stick to politics, hand over its weapons to the state, and stop dragging Lebanon into Iran’s proxy wars against Israel.





Qassem’s public defiance—accusing the government of bowing to Israel while vowing continued resistance—crossed a red line. Nassar is pushing charges for inciting sedition and violating state authority, signaling a rare pushback from Beirut against the Iran-backed militia that has long operated as a state within a state.





This crackdown comes amid escalating Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets and Lebanon’s exhaustion from years of conflict fueled by Tehran. Whether the fragile Lebanese state can actually enforce an arrest remains doubtful—Hezbollah’s deep entrenchment and armed power have blocked similar efforts before—but the move marks a significant stand for Lebanese sovereignty over Iranian control.





America First means supporting allies who finally confront terror proxies instead of appeasing them. Lebanon deserves freedom from Hezbollah’s grip.