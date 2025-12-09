LEGAL FIRM WITHDRAWS FROM PETITION AGAINST HH’s 2026 CANDIDATURE



A Lusaka-based legal firm, Joseph Chirwa and Company, has formally withdrawn from representing petitioners challenging President Hakainde Hichilema’s candidature in the 2026 General Elections.





The Notice of Withdrawal, filed in the Constitutional Court, states that the firm will no longer represent Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile and Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairperson Celestine Mukandila in the matter.





The notice further directs that all court correspondences relating to Mr. Mundubile, who is also the Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate, must now be served on the Clerk of the National Assembly.





For Mr. Mukandila, correspondences should be served on Patrick Chulu and Advocates, who have taken over representation.





This development marks a significant shift in the legal proceedings surrounding the constitutional challenge to President Hichilema’s eligibility for the upcoming elections.



-ZNBC