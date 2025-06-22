Legendary SuperSport anchor Phumlani Msibi dies at 57 following brief illness



South African sports broadcasting has lost a towering figure with the passing of Phumlani Msibi, a beloved SuperSport anchor and commentator, on Friday, June 20, at the age of 57.





SuperSport confirmed his death following a brief illness, expressing profound sadness and offering condolences to

his family, friends, and colleagues.



Born on December 15, 1967, Msibi’s voice was a vibrant presence in South African homes, bringing football, boxing, and horse racing to life with unmatched passion.



A trailblazer, he was the first to deliver commentary in both isiZulu and English for SuperSport, captivating audiences with his infectious enthusiasm and iconic phrase, “Coach, thoughts please?” during post-match interviews.





Msibi’s career began in the late 1990s as a ring announcer, later rising to prominence when SuperSport secured Premier Soccer League (PSL) broadcast rights in 2007.





His earlier work with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) laid the foundation for a legacy that inspired generations of broadcasters.





Tributes poured in from across the nation, with SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha lauding his contribution to sports culture.





Fans on social media hailed him as a “national treasure” whose voice defined unforgettable sporting moments. Msibi leaves behind a profound legacy in South African media. Details of his memorial and funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.